A manhunt is underway in East Idaho for a dangerous fugitive who's a confirmed member of a well-known violent gang.
Matthew James Wright, 46, of Fort Hall, is wanted for a federal probation violation related to his four federal firearms violation convictions for being a convicted felon in possession of guns, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities said Wright has an extensive criminal record including additional convictions for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, drug offenses and theft and is a member of the nationally known Surenos gang. He often goes by the nicknames "Droopy" and "Dopie."
The search for Wright began on Thursday night and authorities are urging anyone who spots him to not approach him under any circumstances because he is dangerous.
Wright could be in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot or Fort Hall areas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (208) 317-2904.
Wright is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his face, eyebrows and neck.
Authorities are urging Wright to turn himself in at the nearest police station or sheriff's office.
The U.S. Marshals Service says that any individual who is helping Wright to evade capture will likely face federal felony charges of harboring a fugitive.