POCATELLO — Police have locked down several city blocks near Greenacres Elementary School as they search for an armed man who was breaking into homes.
Police are telling residents who live in an area bordered by East Walnut and East Maple streets and Hyde and Jefferson avenues to remain inside their homes and to lock all doors and windows until the suspect has been taken into custody.
The incident began to unfold around 4:30 p.m. Friday when police responded to reports from residents that a man was breaking into homes in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street near Greenacres Elementary School.
Police then learned that the suspect had stolen a pistol from one of the homes he broke into and was last seen running near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Hyde Avenue.
Police armed with assault rifles have shut down stretches of East Walnut and East Maple streets and Hyde, Jefferson, Filmore, Franklin and Fairmont avenues as they search on foot for the suspect.
Police in vehicles are patrolling Redwood, East Pine and East Poplar streets and residents there should also be on the lookout for the suspect, who is described as being a 20-year-old man wearing a black hat and black clothing. Police said the man has multiple piercings.
Thus far no shots have been fired and no one has been injured, police said.
Idaho State Police are assisting Pocatello police in the search for the suspect.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100. Do not approach the suspect under any circumstances.