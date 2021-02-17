BLACKFOOT — A 29-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street, Blackfoot police said.
Police said they responded to the scene at 8:20 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Police said they found the man outdoors with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital by a Blackfoot ambulance. Police are not releasing the victim's name at this point.
The matter is being investigated by the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
Police said they do not believe residents of the neighborhood should be concerned about their safety regarding the incident. They encourage anyone with information about the case to contact Bingham County dispatch at 208-785-1234.