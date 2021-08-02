A man and a woman were hospitalized Sunday following a motorcycle crash near the intersection of West Blackrock Road and Highway 91, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Betts, 47, of Pocatello, was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson on West Blackrock Road between Pocatello and Inkom when he drove off the road and into the borrow pit, deputies said.
Betts and his passenger, Crystal Puckett, 41, of Pocatello, were ejected off of the motorcycle. It’s unknown whether either occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Puckett was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where she was listed in critical condition on Monday, PMC staff said.
Betts was transported via ground ambulance to PMC and he also remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.