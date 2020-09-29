A Bonneville County employee died Monday at a local reservoir after a bulldozer he was operating overturned during construction work.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell identified the deceased as Ronald Messinger, who worked for Bonneville County Public Works' Road and Bridge division.
Messinger was operating a bulldozer at Ririe Reservoir when he attempted to maneuver the vehicle on a hillside. Messinger was on a hill, according to Lovell, when the bulldozer started sliding. The weight of the vehicle then caused it to overturn, severely injuring Messinger.
Another worker called for help, and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Central Fire, Idaho Falls Fire, and Air Idaho Rescue all responded to the scene. Messinger succumbed to his injuries and died.