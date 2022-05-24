The bodies of two people were recently recovered from the Bear Lake and the Snake River in two unrelated incidents, authorities said.
The body of a man was found Monday in Bear Lake. The Rich County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kyle Dean Walker, 31, but did not indicate his town of residence.
State Parks personnel used a sonar-equipped boat to locate Walker’s body, who is believed to have drowned in Bear Lake over the weekend while scuba diving.
A Bear Lake State Parks employee reported seeing an individual out in the water with scuba gear around midday Sunday. The employee also noticed a vehicle had been left in a day-use campsite overnight.
According to a press release from the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Jon Nichol arrived on the scene, identified the owner of the vehicle and began calling members of the car owner’s family. They reported they hadn’t heard from him since Saturday.
Nichol then contacted park personnel, and a search was launched in the lake using a boat equipped with side radar. Shortly after arriving, the searchers found Walker deceased in 5 feet of water, the press release said.
A Utah Department of Public Safety dive team was called to assist in the recovery. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
On Friday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a dead man in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River west of Rexburg.
The individual has been identified and next of kin have been notified but the sheriff's office is not releasing the man's name at this time.
The discovery of this body is still being investigated and further details will be released when appropriate, the sheriff’s office said.