Water main break

City of Pullman workers repair a water main Monday on Kamiaken Street after it broke Sunday evening along the South Fork of the Palouse River.

 Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN, Wash. — A man who threw rocks into a creek accidentally broke a downtown water main earlier this week.

A large column of water was sent into the air after a water main ruptured in the creek near the Neill Public Library. The break caused a water outage for two local businesses and low water pressure to residences in the area. City crews worked to isolate the rupture, and water pressure was restored to homes. But some businesses were still without water 24 hours later.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.