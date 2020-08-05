ASHTON — A man who led a Fremont County deputy on a high-speed chase that reached 100 mph took his own life after he finally stopped, police said.
Police did not identify the driver, pending notification of his next of kin. Police said the deputy initiated a traffic stop at 9 a.m. on Highway 32 just south of Ashton.
Police said the driver admitted during the initial stop that he had a controlled substance in the vehicle before he fled the scene in his vehicle. Police said the driver stopped on Highway 20 and E. 1000 N., where he shot himself with a handgun.