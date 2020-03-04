POCATELLO — A man's six-hour standoff with heavily armed Pocatello police has ended.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday the man surrendered to Pocatello police outside of the apartment house where he resided in the 400 block of North 13th Avenue.
There were no injuries during the standoff and no shots fired, police said. The man's name has not yet been released. Police said the man was armed with a knife and a glass shard.
Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored car to assist the patrol officers who initially responded to the incident.
Pocatello police first responded to the apartment house around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a resident there reported a disturbance in an adjacent apartment. But police couldn't detect any evidence of a disturbance once on the scene so they left.
Then around 4 a.m. Wednesday Pocatello police received another call about another disturbance at the apartment house.
"The caller said they could hear items in the (man's apartment) breaking and kids crying," Pocatello police Lt. John Walker said. "We went out and made contact with the male. He slipped inside and barricaded himself."
Walker said there were other individuals inside the man's apartment including children but they were able to be safely evacuated during the standoff.
Pocatello police closed North 13th Avenue to all traffic between East Wyeth and East Fremont streets while the standoff was going on.
Pocatello police are expected to release more information soon about the standoff so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.