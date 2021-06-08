POCATELLO — A man was critically injured on Tuesday night when he was struck by a car in downtown Pocatello.
The 9 p.m. accident occurred while the man was trying to cross North Main Street near West Sublette Street to catch a ride from a waiting taxi cab, police said.
As of 10:30 p.m. North Main Street in the area of the collision was still shut down as Pocatello police continued to investigate the incident.
The man was rushed by a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after being struck by the car.
A condition update on the man was not immediately available but Pocatello police said his injuries are life-threatening.
The driver who struck the man stopped his car immediately after the collision and cooperated with Pocatello police at the scene, authorities said.
The driver was not taken into custody but police said the collision remains under investigation.
Police have not yet released the names of the man who was struck or the driver who struck him. Authorities said the victim is from the Pocatello area.
