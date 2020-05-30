A man was seriously injured when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle on Chinese Peak east of Pocatello on Saturday.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the man lost control of his four-wheeler near the top of Chinese Peak and the ATV overturned.
A fellow ATV driver who witnessed the accident called 911 and emergency units responded.
The injured man was rescued from the steep mountainous terrain by Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel and was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center by a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance.
Authorities reported that the man's injuries are serious but he's expected to survive. His name has not been released.
Bannock County Search and Rescue and other emergency units responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to another ATV crash in the county.
Two individuals who were riding an ATV in the mountains near Lava Hot Springs suffered minor injuries when the four-wheeler crashed.
Authorities said the two individuals were treated at the scene of the crash and were not transported to the hospital.