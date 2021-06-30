An Idaho Falls man who stabbed his girlfriend 25 times, killed her and buried her in a shallow grave was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Philip Schwab, 35, to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to a life sentence for first degree murder.
Though Schwab had explained to police in detail what had happened the night he murdered Kaylynn Blue, the court and Blue’s family were left wondering why he had killed his girlfriend of seven years.
“I actually found myself wandering around the courthouse trying to figure it out,” Pickett said.
The judge concluded the answer would likely never be known. Schwab did not offer a statement during the sentencing explaining his actions.
Schwab was arrested in June 2019. Blue’s family and friends reported she had not appeared for work that day. Schwab answered the door when police went to check on her. An officer reported seeing blood.
Blue was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard, parts of her body still visible. Police also found that Schwab had stabbed and killed the couple’s two dogs.
Tristan Blue, Kaylynn Blue’s brother, gave a victim impact statement on behalf of the family.
“Kaylynn radiated positivity, love and compassion,” Tristan Blue told the judge.
Tristan Blue described his sister as someone who was kind to everyone, even people she had just met. He said the family knew something was wrong when she wouldn’t respond to their calls, as she had always been good about getting back to people.
Tristan Blue said he was on a train home when he learned she was dead.
“We lived anybody’s worst nightmare,” Tristan Blue said.
Tristan Blue said he was particularly upset about how Schwab killed his sister. He said Kaylynn Blue had been terrified of having anything in her skin, that she could not stand needles and had never had her ears pierced.
“Philip was very aware of this and still chose to end her life in a way that was horrifying for her,” Tristan Blue said.
Tristan Blue played voicemail messages his sister sent him before she died for the court, saying it was what he had to remember her by.
“I just sent you a birthday card today,” Kaylynn is heard saying in one of the messages. “Let me know when you get it.”
Tristan Blue said the family had forgiven Schwab.
“I don’t forgive Mr. Schwab for his benefit, but for my benefit,” Tristan Blue said.
Jordan Crane, chief public defender for Bonneville County, asked the court to give Schwab a minimum of 15 years in prison.
“This case is hands down the most tragic case I’ve had in the 20 years I’ve been practicing law,” Crane said.
Crane presented the court with a picture of Schwab at age 7 with his sister. He said it was around that age that other kids began bullying Schwab for his appearance and his disabilities.
“Mr. Schwab is a man who has been bullied and neglected his whole life,” Crane said.
Crane noted Schwab had also lost his father to cancer and his mother was going through non-life threatening surgery.
A central part of Crane’s argument was the recent sentencing of Brian Dripps for the murder of Angie Dodge. Without naming Dripps, Crane said that if a man who raped a woman in addition to killing her could get 20 years minimum, Schwab should be eligible for a 15-year sentence.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean was more direct in addressing Dripps’ case, telling the court that was a different case from Schwab’s.
“One of the problems was that case could not go to trial,” Bean said. She said problems with how Idaho Falls Police officers obtained Dripps confession required prosecutors to compromise in his sentencing.
In contrast, Bean said, Schwab had been open with police officers and had been properly mirandized by officers. She cited the sentencing of Jameion Hernandez, who was convicted of murdering a woman. Hernandez, Bean said, also had a difficult childhood with abuse and neglect, but a judge sentenced him to 25 years minimum due to the seriousness of his actions.
Bean said she empathized with Schwab for the bullying he suffered. She agreed with Crane that Schwab sometimes came off as cold, but that had more to do with his disability than how he actually felt.
“When I look at these, however, they’re not a reason to kill someone,” Bean said.
Bean noted that Kaylynn Blue did not bully or abuse Schwab, she had supported him despite her family’s discomfort with the relationship.
Bean also cited Schwab’s Facebook posts before and after the murder, including one that said, “If stabbing someone is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”
Bean also addressed the lack of explanation for Schwab’s actions. She cited a report that concluded Schwab had a psychotic episode after being off his meds. She argued, however, that there was no way to be sure if Schwab had a psychotic episode.
“Since we don’t know, we have to protect the community,” Bean said.
In addition to prison, Schwab was ordered to pay $10,000 combined in fines.
Pickett said he sympathized with Schwab’s difficulties, telling Schwab “life has not been fair to you.”
Pickett acknowledged the comparisons made by attorneys to other sentencings, but said each case needs to be considered on its own.
In sentencing Schwab to 25 years minimum in prison, Pickett said, “The court feels like to give less would be inappropriate, considering the facts in this case.”