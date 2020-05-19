POCATELLO — A local man released from jail on his own recognizance last month after facing a felony drug possession charge was arrested again Saturday after he allegedly broke into a local woman’s home and stole two pistols, police said.
Now the man, Scott Lamar Bush, 24, of Pocatello, faces up to life in prison after local prosecutors charged him with being a persistent violator as well as five additional felony charges, which includes possessing illegal narcotics, according to court records.
Bush is one of nine East Idaho residents Pocatello police arrested on drug-related charges between Friday and Sunday. As of Tuesday evening, all nine individuals were currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello as they await the adjudication of their criminal cases, according to police reports and court records provided to the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.
The incident involving Bush began to unfold around 3:15 p.m. Saturday after police received a report that he had stolen two firearms from a Pocatello home, police said.
A local woman contacted Pocatello police to report that Bush had allegedly stolen a Glock 17 9mm handgun and a Ruger .380-caliber pistol from her home.
The woman told police that Bush returned the Ruger pistol but told her had “lost” the Glock handgun to a person he referred to as “Michael Robert,” who is known to police as Micheal Labella-Owens, 32, of Pocatello, police said.
Police had produced earlier reports indicating Bush and Labella-Owens were together and later located both men inside a vehicle on Yellowstone Avenue, police said.
After ordering both of the men out of the car at gunpoint, a police canine provided the officers with a positive indication that there were drugs inside the vehicle, police said.
In addition to packaging consistent with the distribution of narcotics, police found heroin and methamphetamine inside the car.
Labella-Owens and Bush were arrested and each were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Labella-Owens was also charged with felony possession of heroin and Bush was also charged with burglary, grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a persistent violator, all felonies.
Both Bush and Labella-Owens appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday, during which Hooste set Bush’s bond amount at $25,000 and Labella-Owens’ bond at $10,000.
If convicted of the two felony possession of narcotics charges, Labella-Owens faces up to 14 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.
If convicted of everything but being a persistent violator, Bush faces up to 50 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines, which includes the drug possession charge filed against him last month. Further, if convicted of being a persistent violator, Bush faces no less than five additional years and up to life in prison.
Both Bush and Labella-Owens are due back in court on May 26 for hearings in which prosecutors will try to prove there is enough evidence against them to send their case to trial, according to court records.
The incident involving Bush and Labella-Owens was the most serious of the drug-related arrests Pocatello police conducted over the weekend. The other seven East Idaho residents arrested for drug-related charges are as follows:
Daniel Jessie Combs, 21, and Kamryn Nicole Riordan, 20, both of Pocatello, each face one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, after police found small amounts of the crystalline substance on their person around 5:50 p.m. Friday. Both were found loitering on the northeast corner of the Marshall Public Library lawn on the 100 block of South Garfield in Pocatello, police said.
The next incident began to unfold around 1:40 a.m. Saturday when a Pocatello police officer observed a woman, later identified as Tylee Anna Pugmire, 27, of Idaho Falls, driving a white car in the middle of the bike lane on the 1400 block of South Fifth Avenue with its hazard lights on, police said.
The officer requested Pugmire complete a field sobriety test, of which she failed, police said. Officers then searched Pugmire’s person and discovered a glass meth pipe tucked inside her bra, police said. During a search of Pugmire’s vehicle, police located a 1-gram baggie of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth and Pugmire was subsequently arrested.
Pugmire faces three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence, police said.
The next person Pocatello police arrested for drug-related charges was Joshua Todd Marley, 42, of Pocatello, in connection to an incident that began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
A Pocatello police officer observed Marley, who police knew had an existing warrant for his arrest, exiting a car in front of a home on the 900 block of Willow Avenue in Pocatello. While the officer detained Marley as he awaited confirmation that the warrant was active he located a hypodermic needle inside the driver’s side door that tested positive for meth, police said. Marley faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Rebecca Lee Burnside, 21, of Blackfoot, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, after police received a report around 3:20 a.m. Sunday that she was walking around the La Quinta Inn on Bench Road in Pocatello half-naked, police said. The woman led police back to her hotel room where they located a bindle of meth, police said.
Stella Rose Hall, 36, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, heroin, after police found her asleep at the wheel of her parked BMW X5 on the 800 block of Custer Street in Pocatello, police said. A subsequent search of her vehicle revealed several items of paraphernalia and a spoon with brown residue on it, police said.
And Robert Jason Morgan, 48, of Pocatello, faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, after failing to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of South Second Avenue and East Benton Street, police said. Morgan failed to yield at the stop sign when turning onto Benton Street front Second Avenue, causing a Pocatello police officer to suddenly hit the brakes of his patrol car as he was driving on Benton Street, police said.
Morgan appeared inebriated and subsequently failed a field sobriety test. During a search of his person, police located several small bindles of meth, police said.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of a controlled substance that is a schedule I narcotic, such as meth and heroin, is up to 7 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.