POCATELLO — A 30-year-old man is missing out of the Pocatello area.
Sergio Lee Gregory hasn’t been seen since September 2019, according to Idaho State Police.
Local authorities have not released many details about Gregory, but did confirm that he was still missing as of Saturday afternoon.
Teresa Hughes, who runs the “Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho” page on Facebook, alerted the Idaho State Journal about Gregory in hopes of spreading the word about his disappearance.
Gregory is described as being a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds, according to state police.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on Gregory’s whereabouts to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.