An Idaho man interviewed in relation to a Boise woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago was killed in a police shooting on Monday.
Charles Corey Castro, 54, was shot by two Owyhee County deputies after allegedly becoming agitated and charging at the officers with a weapon, according to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office was called to serve a civil protection order at the 16000 block of Rim Rock Lane near Murphy, the press release said.
Castro was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The protection order was filed on Friday by Castro’s wife, said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue during a press conference held on Tuesday.
Donahue said the Owyhee County sheriff had told him Castro’s residence was well-known to officers, as the office’s personnel had responded to the residence nearly seven times in recent weeks.
“Mr. Castro, of course, as I said, received mortal wounds. He died at the scene. Next kin, of course, was notified immediately, and that process is ongoing,” Donahue said.
The Critical Incident Task Force is currently investigating the incident. The investigation is being led by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the agency will take time to examine all the facts surrounding the incident of what occurred, Donahue said.
According to Idaho court records, Castro and his wife had a decree of divorce hearing set for the day after he was killed by law enforcement.
Castro was previously interviewed by the Idaho Press regarding his ex-girlfriend, Krystyn Dunlap-Bosse, who went missing in 1994 when she was 17 after friends said she was last seen with Castro, someone they believed was abusive after allegedly witnessing explosive fights and bruises on Dunlap-Bosse’s face and arms.
Dunlap-Bosse’s last known whereabouts were in McCall, where she was employed for only a day.
According to friends and family of Dunlap-Bosse the couple departed together from a house where Dunlap-Bosse had been staying at the time on Oct. 14, 1994. She was never seen again.
Family and friends who spoke to the Idaho Press are convinced Dunlap-Bosse’s boyfriend was the last person to see her.
At the time of Dunlap-Bosse’s disappearance, Castro, 27, was 10 years older than her and on parole for theft. Later in life, he was convicted for lewd conduct with a minor.
Castro was interviewed in 2011 by the Boise Police Department in relation to Dunlap-Bosse’s disappearance. He was given a polygraph test through his parole officer, which he said cleared him and validated his innocence.
He maintained to the Idaho Press that he and Dunlap-Bosse never fought, he did not know where she was, and had nothing to do with her disappearance.