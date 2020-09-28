At approximately 10:45am, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jefferson Central Fire, Idaho Falls Fire, and Air Idaho Rescue were dispatched to the Ririe Reservoir to a construction accident involving a bulldozer. Upon arrival emergency personnel located a male adult who had been operating a bulldozer near the reservoir when it overturned on a hillside.
The victim was employed by Bonneville County Road and Bridge and part of a crew working on a park area at the reservoir when the accident happened. A co-worker was able to quickly call for help, however the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The victims name is unavailable at this time until all family notifications can be made. No further information is available.