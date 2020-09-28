A Bonneville County Road and Bridge worker was killed Monday morning when a bulldozer overturned while he was doing construction work on a hillside near Ririe Reservoir.
The name of the victim had not been released as of press time, pending notification of family. According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office press release, sheriff's deputies, Jefferson Central Fire, Idaho Falls Fire and Air Idaho Rescue were dispatched to the reservoir at 10:45 a.m.
The victim was part of a work crew that was working on a park area near the reservoir, according to the press release.
"A co-worker was able to quickly call for help, however the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene," authorities said in the press release.