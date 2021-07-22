Idaho State Police say a North Dakota man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot early Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 85 and involved a pickup truck pulling an empty car-hauler trailer, state police said.
Lane Walling, 23, of Williston, North Dakota, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup truck pulling an empty car hauler trailer, according to police.
The front driver side tire of the pickup truck blew, causing the vehicle to veer into the median and roll, coming to rest on its side, police said.
Both Lane Walling and a passenger, Wyatt Walling, 18, of Epping, North Dakota, were ejected from the vehicle. Madison Mathews, 21, of Rexburg and James Beard, 21, of Longview, Washington, were also passengers in the pickup truck but were not ejected.
None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Wyatt Walling was transported via helicopter ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Wyatt Walling succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, state police said.
Lane Walling, Mathews, and Beard were all transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center where they were treated and released.
The left northbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. State police were assisted by Fort Hall EMS and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
This crash remains under investigation.