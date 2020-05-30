On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at approximately 12:01 AM, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on Buckskin Road at Parks Road, east of Pocatello.
Aaron Ayers, 37, of Pocatello, was driving eastbound on Buckskin Road in a 1996 Acura Integra. Sari Holmes, 18, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on Buckskin Road in a 2002 Honda Accord. Ayers crossed the center line and was struck by Holmes.
A juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Ayers succumbed to his injuries on scene; next of kin has been notified. The juvenile who was transported was not wearing their seatbelt; everyone else was wearing their seatbelt.
Buckskin Road was blocked by emergency vehicles for approximately three and a half hours.