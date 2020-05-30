An early Saturday morning crash on a road east of Pocatello has left a local man dead and a teenage girl injured.
Aaron Ayers, 37, of Pocatello, died at the scene of the 12:01 a.m. Buckskin Road crash after his eastbound 1996 Acura Integra crossed into the road’s westbound lane and was struck by a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Sari Holmes, 18, of Pocatello, Idaho State Police said.
A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in Holmes’ vehicle suffered injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, state police said. Authorities described her injuries as non-life threatening.
State police said a 15-year-old boy was a passenger in Ayers' vehicle and did not require hospitalization following the crash.
The names of the 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy have not been released.
Holmes also did not require hospitalization following the crash, state police said.
The wreck shut down the stretch of Buckskin Road near Parks Road for over three hours.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.