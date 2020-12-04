POCATELLO — A man was transported to the hospital on Friday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into a concrete fence on the city's north side.
The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. while the man was driving on Olympus Drive near the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The man lost control of his SUV and the vehicle careened off the road and crashed into the concrete fence of a home on nearby Jerome Street. The impact of the crash destroyed a section of the fence but stopped the SUV from continuing on and possibly hitting the home.
The adult male driver, whose name hasn't been released, was injured in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
An update on his condition was not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.