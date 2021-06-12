An adult male driver was injured on Saturday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 30 in the Fish Creek Summit area.
The 10:25 a.m. accident occurred when the driver in his westbound car crossed over the center line on Highway 30 and sideswiped an eastbound semi, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported.
The adult male driver of the car was transported via Caribou County Ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. His name hasn't been released.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The wreck partially blocked Highway 30 for about 90 minutes.
The crash is being investigated by Idaho State Police.