Pocatello crash

The scene of the early Friday evening wreck at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Hiline, Pocatello Creek and East Alameda roads in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A man suffered injuries early Friday evening in a four-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection.

The 5:30 p.m. crash involved a car, SUV, pickup truck and van at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Pocatello Creek, Hiline and East Alameda roads. 

The injured man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Authorities described his injuries as non-life threatening.

His name has not been released.

As of 5:45 p.m. Friday the intersection was still partially blocked because of the crash.

Pocatello police are investigating the accident and haven't yet provided further details on how it occurred.