POCATELLO — A man was injured Saturday in a dirt bike crash just south of Pocatello.
The man was riding a dirt bike on a trail in the Gibson Jack area around 10:30 a.m. Saturday when he crashed.
Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel responded, located the injured man and transported him to a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance, which rushed him to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The rescue of the man took over an hour.
The man's name hasn't been released. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said his injuries were non-life threatening.