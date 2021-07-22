On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, just east of American Falls.
Vince Littleman, 39, of Boise, was driving eastbound in a 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up. Littleman failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right shoulder, rolling the vehicle.
Littleman was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing circumstance.
Littleman was transported by ground ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello.
This crash remains under investigation.