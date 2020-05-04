LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A man suffered a serious leg injury in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the hills outside of Lava Hot Springs on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred around noon while the man and his wife were riding separate ATVs. The man lost control of his ATV on a trail and it overturned on top of him, seriously injuring one of his legs.
His wife reported the crash to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the responding deputies and Lava Ambulance personnel were able to locate the couple by around 2 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
The man was then transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The Sheriff's Office said the man's leg injury is non-life threatening.
The man's name has not been released but the Sheriff's Office said he is in his 50s and is from Utah.