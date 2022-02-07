Sorry, an error occurred.
Two tractor-trailers collided north of McCammon.
A man was transported to Portneuf Medical Center Sunday night from injuries sustained in a collision involving two tractor-trailers just north of McCammon, Idaho State Police said.
State police said the crash on northbound I-15 near milepost 48 was called in at 10:13 p.m. The northbound on-ramp at milepost 47 was blocked for an extended period of time, state police said.
State police could not specify the extent of the man's injuries. State police said personnel were still on the scene Monday morning cleaning up debris.
