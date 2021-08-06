POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized after crashing his motorized scooter Friday afternoon near the Westwood Mall.
The 1:30 p.m. accident occurred when the man lost control of his scooter at East Gould Street and McKinley Avenue.
The man, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, police said.
His name has not been released.
The crash partially blocked the intersection for about 30 minutes.