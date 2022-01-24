Pocatello police and firefighters at the scene of a dead body found near WinCo on Monday afternoon. Police believe the man was a transient who fell asleep while intoxicated and was ill-prepared for the freezing cold temperatures.
POCATELLO — A 45-year-old man was found dead near WinCo Foods in Pocatello Monday afternoon following a night of freezing temperatures.
Pocatello police and firefighters were dispatched to a canal located southeast of WinCo on the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday after a relative who was looking for him spotted the man’s body, police said.
Pocatello police have identified the man, but are not yet releasing his name at this time.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the body, said police, adding that Coroner Torey Danner will determine the man’s official cause of death.
Pocatello Police Capt. Bill Collins said it appears the man is a transient who fell asleep while intoxicated and was ill-prepared for the freezing cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service station at the Pocatello Regional Airport reported temperatures as low as 16 degrees in the Gate City on Sunday night and early Monday morning, which felt like 14 degrees with the wind chill.
Pocatello police said there were no signs of foul play, noting that it appeared hypothermia played a role in the man’s death.
In May 2021, the body of a 65-year-old homeless man was discovered at Simplot Square in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue. The Bannock County Coroner’s Office said that man likely died from being exposed to the elements as well.
The discovery of the deceased man near WinCo on Monday remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department.