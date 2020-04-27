A man was airlifted to an Idaho Falls hospital Saturday afternoon after his pickup truck rolled over him while he was working beneath it on Table Rock Road in the Heise area, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter, is expected to recover from his injuries, according to a press release issued Monday by the sheriff's office.
Bystanders reportedly called for help after the accident, and the sheriff's office, Jefferson Central Fire Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Air Rescue responded at about 2 p.m.