POCATELLO — About four hours before Pocatello police fatally shot a local man armed with a knife last week they were involved in another incident that almost resulted in the use of deadly force as well, according to police records.
Though not much is known about the officer-involved shooting — other than police fatally shot Neal Stuart Nevada, 23, of Fort Hall, around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 after he fled the scene of a reported dispute with a woman while armed with a knife — the information contained in police reports related to the incident about four hours prior paint a picture that Pocatello police will exhaust every possible resolution to avoid using lethal force.
The incident before the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the parking lot of the Stinker Stores gas station on South Main Street in Pocatello, police said. The incident ended more than 20 minutes later after the suspect, Brett William Allsop, 29, of Pocatello, assaulted two Pocatello police officers, nearly gained control of one of the officer’s pistols, and was subdued only after officers twice put him in a neck hold, police said. After Allsop was placed in handcuffs, a search of his vehicle by police uncovered a firearm as well as a significant amount of heroin.
The incident began to unfold in the Stinker Stores parking lot when a male Pocatello police officer pulled over Allsop, who was driving a green Ford Explorer with fictitious license plates, police said.
During the traffic stop, the male officer observed a handheld torch consistent with drug use inside the center console of the SUV and a pair of brass knuckles on the back seat, police said. The officer also learned Allsop was on parole until 2026 for previous felony robbery and drug possession convictions, though Allsop twice told the officer he was not on parole or probation. When the male officer told Allsop he was going to detain him and search his SUV, Allsop attempted to flee the gas station on foot, police said.
The male officer grabbed the fleeing Allsop by his jacket and the pair fell to the ground, at which point a physical altercation ensued and Allsop punched the officer in the face several times, police said. Allsop then grabbed the male officer’s holstered handgun and unsuccessfully attempted to remove it, police said. At this juncture, a female Pocatello police officer arrived on the scene and attempted to subdue Allsop, who was on top of the male officer.
The female officer placed Allsop in a neck hold and he responded by rapidly standing up and flipping her over his body, causing her to strike her head on the gas station parking lot’s pavement, police said.
Allsop then again attempted to flee the scene on foot and the female officer shot him once with a Taser gun, “which did not seem to have the desired effect,” police said.
Allsop continued his attempt to flee and the female officer again shot him with her Taser gun, which temporarily slowed Allsop but did not halt him completely, police said. The male and female officers were both able to catch up to Allsop and another physical altercation ensued.
This time the male officer put Allsop in a neck hold that caused Allsop to briefly lose consciousness, police said.
Allsop was subsequently placed into handcuffs and transported to Portneuf Medical Center where he was medically cleared. He was then booked into the Bannock County Jail. Neither of the Pocatello police officers involved in the incident with Allsop suffered serious injuries.
During Allsop’s medical examination at PMC, it was determined that none of the Taser probes deployed by police during the altercation had penetrated his clothing, police said.
During a search of Allsop’s SUV after he was arrested, police found approximately 100 grams of heroin packaged into small individual baggies, an unloaded handgun with loose ammunition, another unknown substance believed to be some type of steroid, two unopened 10-packs of hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia, police said.
Allsop was charged with several felonies following the incident, including two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer, one count of assault on a police officer for attempting to remove his firearm, one count of trafficking heroin and one count of possessing a firearm illegally as a convicted felon, according to court records.
Though the outcomes of Tuesday evening’s incidents involving the Pocatello police varied significantly, in that one suspect was shot dead and another was Tased twice before being incapacitated by way of a neck hold, police Lt. Trent Whitney says reaction time is a key factor in scenarios where police encounter a confrontational suspect.
Moreover, Whitney says the suspects police encounter are truly in control of what level of force police use to de-escalate or control a situation.
“We are not looking at going toe-to-toe with a suspect,” Whitney said. “We will use a level of force that is slightly higher than the level suspects are showing, meaning a suspect is really the one who decides what level of force we will result to.”
Whitney added, “In the situation earlier Tuesday, had the suspect actually gotten control of the officer’s handgun the use of force in that incident could be completely different. This is not a game of cat and mouse. These are very real life situations that require officers to make decisions in a split second that determine if they get to go home to their families at the end of the night. If you don’t want to end up in a situation where deadly force is used, then don’t escalate it to that point.”
Allsop appeared last week in front of Judge Aaron N. Thompson at the Bannock County Courthouse for arraignment hearings on the five felony charges from the Feb. 25 incident. Thompson set Allsop’s bond at $125,000. Allsop is due back in court on March 11 for a hearing where prosecutors will determine if there is enough evidence against him to take his case to trial.
If convicted of the charges against him, Allsop faces no less than 20 years and up to life in prison. Allsop also faces no less than $25,000 and up to $255,000 in fines if convicted.