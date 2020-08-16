LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A man drowned in the Portneuf River at Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon in the same spot as a similar 2018 tragedy, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sunday's drowning occurred around 3:50 p.m. and the man's identity has not yet been released.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported shortly after 8 p.m. that emergency responders had recovered the man's body from the river.
Authorities said the drowning occurred in the same location on the river where Marsh Valley High School student Marcos Gil drowned in 2018 while saving his girlfriend.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office dive team assisted with the search and recovery of the man's body on Sunday.
Authorities said they will release the man's name as soon as his family is notified about his death.
Further details about the drowning are expected to be released soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.