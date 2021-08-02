BURLEY — A 26-year-old man died Saturday after drowning at the Burley Snake River Marina boat docks.
According to a Cassia County Sheriff’s report, Brandon Peterson’s body was recovered at about 4:32 p.m. after deputies and the dive team were called.
According to the Peterson’s wife, they had been jumping off the dock and swimming in the river. He was last seen about 3:20 p.m. near the south end of the bridge about halfway out in the river, when he went under the water.
His wife said she jumped in to get him but could not find him.
The case remains under investigation.