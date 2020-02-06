On Thursday at approximately 1:11 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 390.5, east of Swan Valley.
Johnathan Rieth, 43, of Freedom, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 1987 Nissan pick-up, towing a trailer with a snowmobile. Lonnie Wilson, 39, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was traveling westbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram. Rieth lost control of his vehicle and collided with Wilson.
Wilson was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, by ground ambulance; he was wearing a seatbelt. Rieth succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash; next of kin has been notified. Rieth was not wearing a seatbelt.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and 20 minutes. The road was then partially blocked for an additional hour and a half.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.