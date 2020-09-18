On Friday, September 18, 2020, at approximately 6:58 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-15, near Blackfoot.
Leonard Wadsworth, 77, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound on I-15 at milepost 90.4, south of Blackfoot in a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup. The pickup drove to the right of construction cones and struck a parked, unoccupied forklift. Wadsworth was wearing his seatbelt.
Wadsworth succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.