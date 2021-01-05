POCATELLO — An accident at a home near Idaho State University on Tuesday evening left a 71-year-old Pocatello man dead and caused authorities to temporarily shut down power to a large part of Pocatello.
According to the Bannock County Coroner's Office, Brad Maddox died from electrocution as a result of the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. at his residence on the 400 block of South 12th Avenue.
Police said Maddox was working in his shop room with a homemade tool when the tool malfunctioned, causing him to be electrocuted.
No one else was injured.
Pocatello police and fire units responded to the incident along with crews from Idaho Power.
In order for emergency responders to safely access the home, police said that Idaho Power had to shut down electricity to over 1,100 of its Pocatello customers for about 30 minutes.
The power outage left Pocatello police headquarters and the rest of City Hall without electricity, forcing the city's emergency generators to temporarily be employed.
Maddox's death remains under investigation and additional details on the incident have not yet been released.
Police temporarily closed the 400 block of South 12th to all traffic because of the incident.