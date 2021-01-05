POCATELLO — An accident at a home near Idaho State University on Tuesday evening left one person dead and caused authorities to temporarily shut down power to a large part of Pocatello.
The incident at a residence on the 400 block of South 12th Avenue occurred around 6:30 p.m.
Authorities said an adult male appeared to have been electrocuted and died during the incident at the home but his identity has not yet been released. No one else was injured.
Pocatello police and fire units responded to the incident along with crews from Idaho Power.
In order for emergency responders to access the home, police said that Idaho Power had to shut down electricity for much of Pocatello for about 30 minutes.
The power outage left Pocatello police headquarters and the rest of City Hall without electricity, forcing the city's emergency generators to temporarily be employed.
The man's death remains under investigation and additional details on how it occurred have not yet been released.
Police temporarily closed the 400 block of South 12th to all traffic because of the incident.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.