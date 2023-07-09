State police file photo stock image ISJ
Times-News file photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 455 Grandview Drive in Twin Falls County.

A 37-year-old man of Twin Falls was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Grandview Drive. He drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled.

