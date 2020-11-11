On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at approximately 8:32 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 231.8, north of Malta.
Wayne Jearls, 78, of Fall Creek, OR, was driving a 1999 Ford F350 pickup pulling a camper trailer westbound on I-84 at 231.8. Jearls lost control and drove into the median and the vehicle rolled. Jearls' vehicle came to rest on its side blocking the eastbound lanes of travel. Jearls and his passenger, Linda Jearls, 77, of Fall Creek, OR were both wearing seatbelts.
Wayne Jearls succumbed to his injuries on scene. Linda Jearls was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center. She was later transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Next of kin has been notified. The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and the Idaho Transportation Department.
The Idaho State Police would like to express appreciation for the efforts and assistance provided at the scene by citizen bystanders.