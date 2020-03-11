IDAHO FALLS — Local police are investigating a potential homicide after a man was found dead inside a home near the corner of East 17th Street and South Higbee Avenue in Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls Police spokesperson Jessica Clements says one man has died and Idaho Falls police officers have one individual detained near the home.
Police did not release any details about the man's death, including how he may have died, but Clements says the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said they are investigating the incident as a potential homicide.
Clements says there is no threat to public safety and the Idaho Falls Police Department is expected to release more information about this incident on Wednesday afternoon.
Stick with Idahostatejournal.com for more on this story.