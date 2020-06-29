Eddy C. Stone (26) was arrested Sunday, June 28 by the Blackfoot Police Department on charges of manslaughter following an on-going investigation by the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Joint Detective’s Division into a bar fight that occurred early Saturday, June 27 within the City of Blackfoot.
Frank Haddon (41) succumbed to his injuries as a result of the fight after he was transported to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Stone is currently being held in the Bingham County Jail on a $175,000 bail. This investigation is on-going and no further information will be provided at this time.