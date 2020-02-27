POCATELLO — A Pocatello man accused of driving drunk when his pickup struck another local man operating a motorized bicycle near the Union Pacific rail yard on New Year’s Eve in 2017 has reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors.
Cyrus Wolf Buehler, 37, through his Pocatello attorney, Kent Von Reynolds, agreed on Feb. 21 to plead guilty to one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence on the condition that 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz preserves Buehler’s right to seek the opinion of the Idaho Court of Appeals on adverse rulings to pre-trial motions that impacted his ability to defend against the accusations, court records say.
The agreement says both Reynolds and Bannock County prosecutors are free to argue what sentence Naftz should impose during an upcoming sentencing hearing.
State statutes allowed prosecutors to file aggravated DUI charges against Buehler because the man he struck — Ray Hanson, 60, of Pocatello — suffered great bodily harm in the collision. Buehler was also charged with DUI in 2004 and 2010.
The December 2017 evening collision at the intersection of North Harrison Avenue and West Custer Street was so violent that it nearly bent Hanson’s bicycle in half, authorities told the Journal in 2018.
Hanson’s injuries were severe enough that he was placed in a medically induced coma at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello before an emergency helicopter airlifted him to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment, his family told the Idaho State Journal in February 2018.
Hanson underwent several surgeries, including one to reconstruct his face. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury and both a broken leg and collarbone during the collision.
Hanson has been in physical therapy starting with intense inpatient treatment since the crash and experienced trouble remembering and communicating because of the trauma, says Hanson’s niece Lindsey Campbell, who lives in Missoula, Montana.
Campbell says Hanson’s injuries will forever prevent him from returning to his work as a skilled automobile and boat mechanic.
“He will never go back to the same life he lived before,” Campbell said. “He was a very skilled mechanic and specialized in boats. He can no longer do that. His life’s work is gone.”
Police questioned Buehler at the scene after the crash, conducted a sobriety test and then administered a breathalyzer test, of which Buehler provided samples of .181 and .179 — more than twice the legal limit. Police arrested Buehler and charged him with felony aggravated DUI and two misdemeanors for driving without a license and failure to purchase car insurance.
Buehler’s recent decision to plead guilty to the felony DUI charge comes after what Reynolds has described as adverse rulings Naftz delivered in response to pre-trial motions relating to evidence that bolstered Buehler’s defense, court records say.
In addition to a motion granted in favor of the prosecution that prevented an expert defense witness testifying that Hanson was liable for the collision because he was operating a motorized vehicle without a headlamp, Reynolds disagreed with Naftz denying a motion that asked to make Buehler’s blood-alcohol content levels inadmissible at trial because the required certifications for the officer who administered the breathalyzer test following the crash expired exactly one week before the incident, court records say.
Naftz denied the motion to suppress Buehler’s blood-alcohol content levels after prosecutors argued the motion had been filed 11 months after the 28-day deadline associated with the evidentiary sharing process between Reynolds and county prosecutors.
Naftz also ruled to prevent Reynold’s expert witness from testifying on the grounds that such testimony would likely confuse a jury because state statute regarding aggravated DUI charges does not require a court prove a defendant was negligent or that a victim shares some of the responsibility for the allegations based on certain facts or circumstances.
“The state need only prove that (Buehler) operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and that such conduct caused serious bodily harm to Mr. Hanson,” Naftz wrote in the ruling. “Mr. Hanson’s own alleged negligence in operating a motor vehicle without a headlamp is not relevant because such conduct does not render (Buehler’s) culpable act of driving while intoxicated causatively harmless.”
Reynolds provided the court with a document that outlines what Buehler believes he could have proved at trial, which include claims that Hanson himself was drunk during the collision with a blood-alcohol content level of .208 — two and a half times the legal limit.
Additionally, Reynolds contends the vehicle Hanson was operating had a large enough engine that it would be declared a motorcycle per Idaho code and was not equipped with any lights whatsoever. Moreover, Reynolds says an engineer expert witness would testify that that based on his review of the accident reconstruction report, Hanson was traveling on the motorized vehicle above the posted speed limit of 25 when the collision with Buehler, who was not speeding, occurred.
Reynolds claims that “Hanson’s illegal conduct was an intervening and superseding cause of his injuries, breaking any causal connection between the injuries and Cyrus Buehler’s alleged criminal conduct.”
After Naftz sentences Buehler in April, it remains unclear if he and Reynolds will seek the opinion of the Idaho Court of Appeals, though the conditions of the plea agreement would suggest such.
Buehler is due back in front of Naftz for his sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on April 23. Buehler faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.