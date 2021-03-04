An arrest was made yesterday following the investigation into the Attempted Armed Robbery at the Ammon Speedi-Mart last Wednesday February 24th. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had received several tips throughout the past week leading them to 20 year old Ethan D. Gilmore. Deputies made contact with Mr. Gilmore on a traffic stop yesterday afternoon near Ammon and Lincoln Rd. and questioned him about his involvement.
Mr. Gilmore admitted to Deputies he was involved in the incident which helped lead them to the vehicle involved, the firearm, and other evidence related to the crime. Deputies ultimately transported Mr. Gilmore to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on Felony charges of Burglary and Attempted Robbery.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the public for their assistance in providing tips and information relating to this incident.