BLACKFOOT — A 51-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he carried a concealed and loaded handgun into the Bingham County Courthouse.

Ryan Van Dyke, of Bingham County, was charged on Thursday with one misdemeanor count of concealing a dangerous weapon in a restricted facility, according to court and police records.

Mike Mathews

Why can a person with a gun be restricted from a courthouse. I say that this man has his 2nd amendments rights and he should be protected to carry anywhere he wants. Even to the supreme court building. It's time for the highest judges in country to get a close up of their handy work.

