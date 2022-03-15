An Ammon man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls at Thunder Ridge High School between May and January.
Court records state Jared Crow, 22, enticed the victims and another teen girl online, asking for nude photos in exchange for vapes.
The school resource officer learned that Crow was contacting teens at the school after one of them approached him to report Crow.
In a follow-up interview with a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective, one of the victims said she had been texting and messaging Crow on Snapchat for a year.
The victim said Crow would request for her to send nude photos of herself, offering vapes and alcohol, or anything else she wanted. She told the detective she believes Crow was grooming her, a pattern of behavior in which a person normalizes inappropriate sexual contact or behavior.
Crow reportedly met the victim in a parking lot in January while she was with friends. She said he sexually assaulted her in a car that night. She told the detective she was 16 years old at the time.
The victim said she reached out to the school resource officer on March 10 because she saw Crow in the school the day before and was upset by his presence. Crow was reportedly at the school to talk to students about his military service. The detective confirmed through security footage Crow had been in the school.
A second high school student described similar experiences with Crow. She said she met him at the parking lot of an elementary school in May 2021 and that he reportedly sexually assaulted her in the backseat of her car. The second victim said she was 15 years old when the sexual assault occurred.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the Idaho Falls Police Department was also investigating Crow in a case involving a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s father reportedly told police in June 2021 that Crow had been contacting her online and requesting nude photographs and offering her vapes in exchange.
Crow has been charged with sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16 and 17 years old and child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, both punishable with up to 25 years in prison. He was also charged with three counts of enticing children through the internet, each punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
During Crow’s initial appearance Monday, Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert ordered that Crow should report to pretrial supervision if he posts bail, and that he would be required to wear an ankle monitor upon release. A no-contact order was issued between Crow and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 23 in Bonneville County Court.