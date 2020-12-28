IDAHO FALLS – On December 27, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Alice Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Multiple residents in the area reported hearing gunfire. Two people who called Idaho Falls Police dispatch reported that a black male driving a silver or grey sedan may be the suspect and had just fled the scene.
Idaho Falls Police Officers responding to the area located the suspect vehicle, and the driver who matched the given description. Due to the nature of the call, Officers performed a felony stop on the vehicle. The man cooperated with Officers’ commands and was taken into custody at that time.
Officers located two bullet casings sitting in snow on the roof of the man’s vehicle. From outside the vehicle, Officers could see a handgun tucked between the driver and passenger seat of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle also yielded a rolled up $20 bill containing a white crystalized substance which tested positive for methamphetamine and had a weight of .3 grams.
Additional Officers responded to the address where the shooting reportedly occurred. Officers located multiple bullet hole in an apartment in the 1500 block of Alice Avenue.
Witnesses reported seeing the man approach the door of that apartment, display a firearm, and then engage in a verbal argument with people inside the residence. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots shortly after and seeing the male flee from the area in his vehicle.
The man was identified as Robert Hornsby, a 26-year-old Ammon resident. Hornsby was arrested for Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon at an Occupied Building, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hornsby was also booked on an Agent’s Warrant and a Failure to Appear Warrant from prior offenses.
No injuries were reported during this incident.