IDAHO FALLS – Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the Evergreen Lofts apartments in the 3100 block of S Yellowstone for a report that a man had pointed a gun at another person during an argument.
Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived as the man was retreating into a residence. The man refused to come out and engage with the officers.
Multiple witnesses in the area reported that a woman and two children also resided in that residence. Due to concern for the safety of innocent parties in the residence and the area, as well as the potentially armed suspect and police officers, the Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team was activated and responded to the residence while patrol units secured the area.
Idaho Falls Police Officers contacted residents and neighboring structures to give them safety instructions or move them to safe areas. The Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team attempted to make contact with a PA system from outside the residence but received no response. The team then breached a rear window in order to make contact with those inside.
An Idaho Falls Police Crisis Negotiator made contact with the woman and was able to direct her to safely exit the residence with the children. The man was then directed to exit as well where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Idaho Falls Police Officers obtained a warrant and searched the residence, locating an airsoft pistol which closely resembled a legitimate firearm. The appearance of the airsoft pistol matched the description of what witnesses saw and believed was a legitimate firearm in the earlier altercation.
Jesse Bryan, a 48-year-old male, was arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.