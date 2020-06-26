IDAHO FALLS — On June 22, shortly after 1 p.m., an Idaho Falls police officer responded to the 1400 block of W Broadway to investigate a suspicious person report. According to the caller, a man was reportedly spray painting a vehicle in a back parking lot.
When the officer arrived he located a man, identified as Iziah Gonzalez, actively spray painting a red Toyota Corolla black. The officer explained to Gonzalez why he was there and that the circumstances were suspicious. Gonzalez stated that he had purchased the vehicle recently.
The Officer ran the vehicles VIN through dispatch. Dispatch reported that the vehicle had been reported as stolen a week earlier. After the officer Mirandized him, Gonzales admitted that he had stolen the vehicle a week prior.
Iziah Gonzalez, a 21-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for grand theft and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to commend the individual who noticed these suspicious circumstances and reported it.