Wreck

The scene of Tuesday's SUV crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office Photo

BLACKFOOT — A man was airlifted to the hospital after his SUV crashed on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot on Tuesday.

The 5:30 p.m. wreck on the freeway's northbound lanes near the Blackfoot rest area occurred when the adult male driver lost control of his SUV and the vehicle overturned multiple times, authorities said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.