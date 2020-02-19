POCATELLO — A local man who allegedly shot a Pocatello couple last summer over their refusal to give him a cigarette lighter has been deemed competent enough to stand trial, court records show.
Steven Ivan Holmes, 32, of Pocatello, who faces two felony counts of aggravated battery with a weapon enhancement and a felony battery upon a detention staff charge, has been released from the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and is now incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to court records. At the hearing, a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for prosecutors to take the his case to trial.
Holmes is accused of shooting a man and his wife at point-blank range with a .45 caliber pistol on July 30, 2019, while they were sitting in their car parked in the driveway of their home in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue. Both victims recovered.
Further, Holmes is accused of punching a Bannock County jailer in the face and tackling him to the jail floor on Aug. 25 while incarcerated at the jail. A month later, 6th District Judge David Hooste ordered Holmes unfit to stand trial.
Before Holmes allegedly fired one shot from a handgun that critically wounded Pocatello resident Erika Farnworth and also grazed her husband Damian Farnworth on his chest on July 30, Holmes had made statements that he was the messiah and a direct disciple of Jesus Christ, Holmes’ former roommate told the Idaho State Journal last August.
In Idaho, no law exists that affords a defense attorney the use of insanity as a defense in state courtrooms. Rather, Idaho courts determine whether a defendant is capable of criminal intent and if that defendant can understand the charges against them.
The 1960 U.S. Supreme Court case of Dusky v. United States established three basic requirements for competency to stand trial. First, a defendant must have a factual understanding of the court proceedings. Second, the defendant must have a rational understanding of the proceedings, and lastly, the defendant, Holmes in this case, must have the rational ability to consult with and aid their counsel.
Hooste found on Sept. 25 that Holmes “lacks the fitness to proceed in that (he) is incapable of assisting in the defense of this case,” according to court records.
After a defendant in criminal proceedings is determined unfit to stand trial, the court must then make a determination if the defendant is a risk to the health and safety of himself or other mental health patients admitted to Department of Health and Welfare facilities and whether or not his restorative competency process should take place at a more secure facility operating under the Idaho Department of Correction umbrella called the Idaho Security Medical Program, or ISMP, according to Idaho statutes.
From Sept. 25, 2019 until Jan. 17, 2020, Holmes was deemed an imminent risk to himself or other inmates and underwent the restorative competency process at ISMP, which is located inside the maximum security prison in Kuna. On Jan.17, Holmes was transferred to a less secure facility, State Hospital South in Blackfoot, court records say.
Holmes was committed to State Hospital South on Jan. 17 for a period of up to 90 days in order to reach a point where he was fit enough to stand trial. On Thursday, the Department of Health and Welfare submitted a report from the chief psychologist at State Hospital South, Dr. Tashina Keith, to the court that said that Holmes was fit to proceed. On Friday, 6th District Judge Gaylen Box ordered the criminal proceedings to resume.
The letter that the Department of Health and Welfare sent Box arguing Holmes is fit to stand trial is not a matter of public record.
Holmes was transported from State Hospital South to the Bannock County Jail on Friday where he remains incarcerated on a $500,000 bond.
Holmes is scheduled to be back in court for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery and weapons enhancement charges against him, Holmes faces up to 45 years in prison. Holmes faces up to an additional five years in prison for the felony battery upon a detention worker charge that will begin only after he finishes serving any sentence for the two underlying aggravated battery and weapon enhancement charges.
Holmes’ Pocatello attorney, Robert Otto Eldredge Jr., did not immediately return the Journal’s request for comment for this story.
In regards to Holmes' criminal case resuming, Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said, "The state and alleged victims look forward to resolving the case in the near future."